Nice March weekend ahead

25 WEATHER — Get ready for a nice weekend Central Texas! Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday should bring a few more clouds with highs remaining in the upper 70s. Southerly winds will blow each day at 10-20mph. Get out and enjoy!

We will start off Monday of next week with some scattered storm chances. Right now it doesn't appear that this will be a severe weather event, but a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail can't be ruled out. Temperatures will still be nice in the upper 70s Monday afternoon. Tuesday look calmer across the area with highs in the low 80s. Our next storm system looks to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring another chance of showers and storms to Central Texas with highs falling back into the 70s.

Of note...March 1st starts off our spring severe weather season. Severe weather season usually runs through mid-June around here. It's time to go over your family's plan of action BEFORE we get into a severe weather event. Know where to go and what you will do if severe weather strikes your neighborhood! Be prepared...not scared!

Have a great weekend!