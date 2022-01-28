Nice Last Weekend Of January

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some nice weather is on the way this weekend! Yes it will be chilly in the mornings with lows in the 20s and 30s, but highs Saturday and Sunday afternoons should be in the upper 60s to near 70° with plenty of sunshine.

Changes start to arrive early next week. Monday looks rainy throughout the day. The models have shifted a bit farther south with the overall system, so the heaviest of rain could be across the southern half of Central Texas. I still think we all will see at least some rain, so I kept chances at 70%. It will be mild with temperatures around 60° Monday afternoon.

Tuesday looks nice with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. I think we may squeeze out another decent day Wednesday as well. Showers and storms will become more likely by Wednesday evening and night as a strong cold front slams into Central Texas.

That leads us to the tricky part of the forecast. The cold air is coming, so that is pretty much being locked in by all of the models. The question now is energy and moisture rolling across Texas. There is a big divide in the models on this front, so bottom line...we still have to wait until they come together. If we see winter weather, I think it would be Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned for further updates!

Have a great weekend!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist