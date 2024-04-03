Nice Hump Day weather continues through work week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon under sunny skies with westerly winds. Expect sunny skies and increasing temperatures through the end of the week before storm chances return.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Nice weather hangs around for hump day.

Temperatures warm through the end of the week.

Watching for weekend storm chances.

Eclipse day looks cloudy as of now...

We're waking up this morning to a cool start with temperatures in the 40s. West and Northwest winds will be around today keeping things pleasant. We'll rebound nicely into the mid 70s this afternoon. Overnight, as winds relax, expect another chilly start to the day on Thursday with lows in the 40s.

Temperatures will climb through the end of the week with south winds bringing in warmer air. That will set us up for our next storm system that brings storm chances late Saturday into Sunday. Most of the storms will clear out in time for any Sunday activities, with drier air working in.

A big question mark on Monday, the day of the eclipse, will be the cloud cover. Dry air will be around behind Sunday's cold front, but moisture will attempt to work northwards from the Gulf of Mexico. If the moisture wins out, not only will it be cloudy, but we could even have some showers. Hopefully dry air can stick around long enough to eat away at low and mid-level cloud cover. Models are struggling to figure this out, and keep shifting, so we will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

Showers should start up Monday night with stronger storms possible Tuesday, potentially including severe weather. Any travel plans on Tuesday will need to be made with caution. We'll keep you advised.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather