Nice Hump Day before Weekend Humidity

CENTRAL TEXAS — We have been really fortunate to have such nice, seasonable days here as of late. We'll have one more for your Wednesday before humidity starts to increase. Mostly sunny skies will hang around with highs climbing into the lower 90s. Easterly winds should keep dry air in place initially.

One more nice morning is on the way with overnight lows in the mid 60s to kick off Thursday. Winds will turn more southeast Thursday beginning the transition to a more humid atmosphere for the weekend. Highs will still climb into the low 90s.

We'll wake up Friday morning to more cloud cover, and eventually by afternoon, we should see some showers break out. The best chances will be along and east of I-35, but activity should remain isolated to scattered in nature.

Some lingering showers are possible Saturday before an upper-level heat dome builds in for next week. That will send highs into the mid 90s for much of next week as summer doesn't want to let go just yet.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather