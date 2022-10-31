Nice Halloween Weather

CENTRAL TEXAS — Things are setting up for a great Halloween forecast here in Central Texas! Expect the weather to remain quiet today with light winds. The slightly cool weather we have outside this morning will give way to highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. By the time trick-or-treating rolls around, we'll have temperatures dipping into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will remain light, so there shouldn't be any issues with costumes.

Overnight into tomorrow, we could see a couple of showers work through. Rain chances will remain generally low, but don't be surprised if you have a few sprinkles on your morning commute tomorrow. The best chances for this will lie south of Waco-Temple-Killeen.

Humidity will increase for the second half of the week pushing temperatures into the 80s. As we head into Friday evening, another storm system will approach bringing with it a good chance of showers and storms Friday night into Saturday morning. It is early on in the forecast, but it does appear some storms could be strong to severe. We will need to monitor the forecast closely thorugh the week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather