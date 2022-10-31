Nice Halloween Night

25 WEATHER — It looks to be a nice night for trick-or-treating this evening with temperatures falling through the 60s. Clouds will be on the increase, but we should stay dry tonight. It will be mostly cloudy to start off Tuesday with a few isolated showers around. The best chance will be across the southern half of Central Texas into the Brazos Valley. We should see some sunshine by afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday look partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and in the lower 80s Thursday.

Our next storm system will arrive by the end of the week. Timing may change a bit, but it appears we will have a chance of storms from late afternoon Friday into Saturday morning. This may impact your Friday evening plans if current trends hold true. Some severe weather could be possible, along with the potential for some more good downpours. Stay tuned!