Nice Friday propels us into gorgeous weekend!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon and northwest winds. The weekend will bring 70s with plenty of sunshine as well!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the 60s today.

Warm weekend ahead.

No strong cold front until the second half of next week.

Good morning! We're waking up to a nice morning with clear skies and lows in the upper 40s. A reinforcing cold front is moving through, which will bring northwest breezes today keeping things nice. We'll see highs getting into the upper 60s this afternoon with abundant sunshine and northwest winds around 10-15mph. As those winds relax later on tonight, we could see lows fall into the 30s. While I think we will avoid a freeze tonight, some areas northwest of town could get close, so bring in plants and pets just to be on the safe side.

The weekend looks amazing with highs in the low to mid 70s and plenty of sunshine. We may even get closer to 80 Monday before the first of two cold fronts arrives. This first one will struggle to make it through, so may cool us off into the low 70s and upper 60s. The next cold front will arrive in time for next weekend potentially bringing highs back down into the 50s! Stay tuned!

Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather