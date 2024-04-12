Nice Friday leads into nice weekend in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. South winds will pick up around 15-20mph

THE BREAKDOWN:

Expect south winds to bring back warmer air for the weekend.

Storm chances return next week.

A cold front may bring a cool down for next weekend.

We're waking up to another cool morning in the 40s to start your Friday. We'll rebound nicely this afternoon though thanks to south winds. Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon.

The south breezes continue to increase this afternoon into the weekend drawing up warmer air. Highs will be in the 80s for the weekend.

Our first of two storm systems approaches Monday. It looks like the core of that system will miss us to the north bringing severe weather to Oklahoma and North Texas. I think we will be on the south end of that, but it will be something for us to keep an eye on.

Our second storm system brings rain chances and a cold front for the second half of next week. It's possible we will see highs in the upper 60s next weekend!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather