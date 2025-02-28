Nice Friday forecast despite cold start

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon with sunny skies. The weekend will feature highs near 80 with isolated storms possible Sunday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Sunny and nice weather continues Friday.

Nice weekend, with small storm chances Sunday

Higher storm chances Tuesday

Good morning! We're waking up to a chilly start to the day with lows in the 30s and 40s this morning. Be sure to dress in layers because by afternoon it will feel really nice as we climb into the mid 70s. A jacket will be needed this morning, but during the afternoon, you'll need some comfortable clothes.

Expect a nice weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday and Sunday. A storm system will pass to our north Sunday, close enough to bring an isolated shower or storm possible.

A better storm chance arrives Tuesday, though since the system is passing during the morning hours, the severe threat should be more to our east into Louisiana and Arkansas. Since the severe weather season starts tomorrow, we will monitor it very closely. Stay tuned!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather