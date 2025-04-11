Nice Friday forecast ahead!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be on the light side today, only reaching 5-15mph at times. Winds will be on the increase for the weekend though.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another warm day, but slightly cooler than yesterday.

Winds increase this weekend.

Rain chances stay away until Easter weekend.

We're waking up to a quiet morning today behind yesterday's cold front! We'll see a mainly quiet day today, though it will be warm with highs into the low to mid 80s. Saturday morning will be a little cool with lows in the 40s and 50s. That will quickly be overcome by gusty south winds pushing temperatures into the mid 80s with gusts exceeding 20-25mph at times. Sunday is even windier with highs near 90 and gusts exceeding 30mph. Fire danger will be on the increase, and is something that will have to be watched.

Next week, the pattern stays fairly quiet with a cold front Monday into Tuesday, none of which bring good rain chances. Next weekend, we could see a few isolated storms Easter Sunday, we are watching that closely.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather