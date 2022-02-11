Nice Friday before weekend cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Enjoy one last day of really nice weather here on this Friday before a cold front works in this weekend. Southwest winds will really crank today bringing in much warmer air, and some cedar pollen. Highs will reach the upper 70s, with some areas to the west getting close to 80°.

Changes arrive overnight as a strong cold front works in. Winds will shift around to the north bringing colder temperatures. We'll wake up on Saturday in the 40s with a few showers, and some models are showing the potential for some snowflakes to mix in as well. That's something we will monitor through the day, but it does not look like we will see any issues from it. Stay tuned. Temperatures look to stay in the 40s all day Saturday.

The cold air is short lived though, and we will see a nice warm-up take us through to Valentine's day. That could set the stage for some strong storms by the middle of the week as a energetic storm system works in. Right now it's too early to tell severe weather potential, but it's something we will refine over the next few days. A shot of cold air comes in to end next week and play into the weekend.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather