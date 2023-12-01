NICE FORECAST: Weak cold front leads to beautiful weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — A weak cold front brings drier air today clearing out the sky and leading to a nice, December-like day. The weekend will be gorgeous and perfect for anything you want to do outdoors!

The storm system that brought our severe weather potential yesterday moves east into Louisiana today as a cold front sweeps through Central Texas

Cool mornings and nice afternoons will dominate the weekend

We're keeping an eye on next weekend for more rain chances

Yesterday's severe weather chance didn't really pan out across the Lone Star State, but I'm sure no one is sad about that. The storm system responsible for it is moving into Louisiana and that's where flooding rain and severe weather will be possible today. Along with that storm system, a cold front is coming through our area on the back side of that. Ahead of this front, some patchy dense fog will be possible in the Brazos Valley but will quickly clear out. North winds behind the front will keep sunny skies today, with a very typical December-like day as highs climb into the mid 60s.

With dry air behind the cold front, expect cool mornings in the upper 30s and low 40s with nice afternoons in the 70s. Other than a few high clouds, the weekend should be mainly sunny.

Early next week, a back-door cold front will swing in. These types of fronts don't bring much moisture, so rain chances will remain near-zero. We'll see some slightly cooler air for the first half of this coming week.

Our next storm system approaches by next weekend, which will bring warm air at first. Some showers and storms look possible next weekend as a wetter pattern takes over. Right now, the best chances look to hold off until Sunday. We'll keep you posted!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather