BIG CHILL COMING: Arctic blast arrives Tuesday, enjoy Monday while you can

CENTRAL TEXAS — Despite a cold start, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A strong arctic cold front arrives late Tuesday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Today and tomorrow are the last nice days.

Strong cold front arrives late Tuesday

Hard freezes set up Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Wind chills Wednesday morning in single digits.

Good morning! We're waking up to a cold start with lows in the 20s and the 30s. By afternoon, we'll see a nice day with highs climbing into the upper 50s. Overnight, moisture increases leading to some drizzle and maybe a few showers into the day Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will reach the upper 50s before a strong cold front arrives in the afternoon quickly dropping temperatures by 20-30 degrees in a matter of hours. Actual numbers will fall into the low 20s by Wednesday morning, with feel-like numbers running 0-10 degrees. It will be important to stay bundled up Wednesday and Thursday morning with multiple layers. Some areas of freezing drizzle will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning.

The coldest air will arrive Thursday morning, with lows falling into the teens. A hard freeze is expected Wednesday and Thursday morning, so pipes will need to be wrapped, faucets covered, and pets and plants brought in. Highs will be in the 30s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and we'll see lows come up a bit by Friday morning, with numbers in the mid 20s.

The good news is we will climb out of the freezer this weekend bringing highs back up closer to 60!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather