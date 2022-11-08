CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Election Day! Mother nature has thankfully dialed up some nice Election Day weather in Central Texas! The only thing we will have to contend with is the potential for some fog to hang around during the first part of the morning. Any of that should clear by 9 or 10am this morning.

Warm and humid weather will hang around through Thursday with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s. Mornings could feature low clouds or fog with lows in the 60s.

Changes are set to come as a big pattern shift takes over starting Friday. A strong cold front will work into the area during the day bringing much cooler weather. Highs will likely hang around in the upper 50s and low 60s for the weekend. As the cold air mass will be slow to move, it looks like we may stay in the 50s for the majority of next week. Stay tuned!

