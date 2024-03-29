Nice Easter Weekend

25 WEATHER — Welcome to your Easter Weekend! It should be a nice one across Central Texas with partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs around 80°. It looks breezy both days as winds blow out of the south at 10-20mph. If you are planning a sunrise service Sunday morning, we will likely start mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Sunrise Sunday morning is at 7:19am.

Now onto Monday. It appears there will be a potent storm system moving across the central part of the country. Right now it looks like the best dynamics for severe weather will be north and east of Central Texas. If we can break the cap, then a couple of stronger storms would be possible in our area. We will track this closely as we make our way through the weekend.

The rest of next week is looking nice. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, but we should warm into the middle 70s Thursday and Friday.

Day 10 on our forecast now shows Monday, April 8th...eclipse day! The models this far out have shown wide swings from run to run with the sensible weather for that day. This time of year, clouds are a higher probability. Does that mean we won't see the eclipse...no...it just means we have to get closer to nail down how it will play out. We will know a lot more as we roll through next week!

Have a great Easter Weekend!