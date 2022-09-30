Nice Early October Weekend Weather

25 WEATHER — The weather is looking great this weekend! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the low to mid 50s. We should see plenty of sunshine Saturday, but high clouds will start to increase during the day Sunday.

Next week will bring a few more clouds, but it appears the low levels of the atmosphere will be too dry to support any rain chances. Highs will be in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday. The low 90s return Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next weak cold front. This will allow highs to slide back into the 80s by the end of next week.

Have a great weekend!