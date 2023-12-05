Nice December Weather This Week

25 WEATHER — Very nice December weather will continue this week. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, but we should jump into the mid 70s Friday with gusty south winds. Those gusty south winds will turn into gusty north winds Saturday as a cold front moves into the region. There is a chance for a few showers Saturday morning, but we should clear out in the afternoon. Sunday looks nice and cool with highs around 60°.

More 60s will kick off Monday and Tuesday of next week. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday into Wednesday as our next system approaches Texas. This could bring at least some isolated showers to the area Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures fall from the 60s into the 50s. There are still great timing and strength issues from model to model and run to run of each model. This part of the forecast may change quite a bit as we get into next week.