Nice day Thursday before hot weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s today as skies clear across Central Texas. Heat will really build this weekend with some areas climbing near 100.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s today with slightly less humidity.

Warming trend takes us to near 100 this weekend.

Still warm next week with small rain chances.

Hopefully you've been able to enjoy the cooler weather across Central Texas earlier this week, because it's really about to heat up into the weekend. Today will see temperatures near seasonal normals with highs getting into the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will still be somewhat humid, so it will feel closer to the mid 90s during the heat of the day.

As winds relax tonight, expect lows to fall into the mid 60s, with slightly lower temperatures outside of town. Winds will turn around to the south bringing in warmer air for the weekend. Friday will bring highs in the upper 90s, and some areas could get closer to 100 on Saturday! The problem is, there's nothing on the way to cool us off into next week, so we will hover in the mid 90s. There may be a few isolated showers, but rain prospects look slim.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather