Nice day Monday, but storm chances loom

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s today as clouds clear. Dry air will keep it pleasant. Storm chances arrive for the middle of the week with better chances into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A nice day is on the way today.

Storm system gets stuck to our southwest keeping storm chances around starting Tuesday evening.

Rain chances highest to end the week into the weekend.

Cool-down for early next week.

Good morning! We are waking up to a bit of a cooler morning since a cold front passed through. Winds are out of the north pulling in drier air. That will keep things pleasant today as we warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. North winds will be on the light side at about 5-15mph. Overnight, as winds relax, we could see wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Our next storm system will spend some time camped out over the Desert Southwest. While it does so, we will see a few impulses of energy swing over. That could combine with ample fuel for storms to fire up some storms Wednesday and Thursday. This is when there will be a isolated risk of severe weather. The main problem is those little impulses struggle to be seen by the computer models this far in advance, so we will just leave a small chance of storms for now.

Our best chance for showers and storms will actually be Friday into Saturday as the core of that system swings over. I think Saturday could be a pretty wet day for us. The good news is the severe threat should be lower for the weekend with cooler air attempting to work in. Multiple inches of rain may be possible- so stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather