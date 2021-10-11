Nice Day Monday but More Storm Chances Loom this Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texas saw a round of strong to severe storms overnight as a weak cold front moved in. Now those storms are gone, and it will set us up for a pretty nice Monday on the way! Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine with light northerly winds.

The nice weather is short-lived as our next storm system is on approach from the western side of the country. Ahead of it, we will see winds shift back to the south overnight into Tuesday which will bring in that muggy air and some showers by Tuesday during the day.

A complicated forecast is setting up for the middle of the week. Two factors will be in place - our approaching storm system, and leftovers of a Pacific Tropical Storm that will drift over the Lone Star State. As those combine Wednesday and Thursday, we will see scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms build in, particularly on Thursday. Heavy rain will be possible, but will depend highly on the track of the tropical remnants. Where those track, we could see multi-inch rainfall, in some cases exceeding 2-3 inches. Right now, it is too early to pinpoint the corridor with the heaviest rainfall, but that will be something we refine over the next 24-48 hours. Stay tuned for updates.

On the backside of this system, a strong cold front will move through drying things out and bringing a more fall-like feel for the weekend. Highs will fall into the 70s with overnight lows potentially dipping in the 40s! It will finally feel more like mid-October this weekend!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist