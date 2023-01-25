Nice but Cool Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought some very beneficial rain to Central Texas, but now the storm system responsible for it, and the severe weather in Southeast Texas, is moving away. Behind it, dry air will wrap in, slowly eating away at our cloud cover. We'll see clouds decrease through the day eventually leading to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Highs will climb into the low 50s with northwest winds around 10-20mph.

Overnight, with clearing skies, we'll see temperatures fall to near freezing in many locations. Bring in the pets and the plants to be on the safe side.

Another freeze is possible Friday morning before temperatures start to warm up thanks to light winds. That will bring in moisture for our next storm system to lead to scattered showers and storms into Saturday.

Our next cold front arrives Sunday ushering in a cooler pattern for next week. Right now it is too early to tell how cold or if moisture will be around. The trends are towards cooler weather though. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather