Nice Black Friday forecast

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you're heading out to do any Black Friday shopping, the weather will be nice for it. We'll see highs back into the mid 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It will be cool enough that you'll need a jacket this morning, but may be able to shed it for a short time this afternoon.

Overnight, expect lows to fall into the upper 30s with some high clouds moving in. There could be some light fog to start the day. Clouds will increase during the day on Friday as Gulf moisture moves northward. A few light showers will be possible by Saturday night.

Shower activity should increase overnight into Sunday ahead of our next cold front which will likely move in during the first part of the day. Behind it, highs will stay in the 50s Sunday and Monday with a light freeze possible Tuesday morning.

Temperatures warm into the mid 60s for the second half of next week. It's looking like a wetter pattern will set up next weekend which could bring multiple days of rain chances. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

