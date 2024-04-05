Nice April weekend/breezy Saturday

25 WEATHER — It's almost eclipse day! This weekend looks nice, but we will have some passing clouds from time to time. There is a slight chance of showers early Sunday. Most of us though will likely be dry. Highs Saturday will make it into the upper 70s with more cloud cover around. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 15-25mph. Sunday looks nice with highs back in the low 80s.

Now to eclipse day...Monday, April 8th. High level and low level clouds will be on the increase late Sunday night into Monday morning. It will be mostly cloudy Monday, but that doesn't mean you won't see anything. There should be a few breaks in the clouds from time to time at any one location. Forecasting exactly where and to what extent is impossible this far out. Hopefully it will be for you, especially during totality. Even if you can't see it, it will get pretty dark for around four minutes after 1:35pm CDT. We will continue to fine tune the details as we approach the big day!

Another thing we will have to watch is the potential for severe weather. Right now it appears any thunderstorm activity will hold off until after the eclipse. By mid to late afternoon Monday, storms may fire across our southern counties and push north during the evening hours. A few storms could be severe, but it will be quick moving. That means it should be out of here before midnight Tuesday. We will see a break in the activity, then another chance of strong storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!