Nice and sunny for Monday but a freeze is possible overnight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the 50s this afternoon despite abundant sunshine. As winds relax tonight, a light freeze will set up.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the 50s this afternoon under sunny skies. We'll see a light freeze possible overnight.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s by the middle of the week.

A fast-moving cold front brings small rain chances for the weekend before a cool-down.

It's a little chilly as we're starting the day with temperatures in the 30s and the 40s. The wind is making things feel cooler, with feel-like numbers near freezing. You won't need a coat all day, but you'll likely need a sweater as highs only climb into the 50s. As winds clear tonight, a light freeze will be possible in most locations, with the best chances in Central Texas compared to the Brazos Valley. Bring in the pets and the plants just to be on the safe side.

Southerly flow returns tomorrow pushing temperatures into the 60s and the climb will continue heading closer to the 70s by the end of the week. Clouds start to increase Wednesday with cloudier skies to end the week.

Our next cold front is set to arrive Friday night into Saturday morning. Right now this looks to be quick-moving which lowers the chances of widespread rain. At this time, it looks like just a few storms will be possible along it - mainly Friday night. The best chances will be into the Brazos Valley. Rain amounts look low due to the quick-moving nature of the cold front.

Behind the front, highs will dip into the 50s for the weekend with another freeze possible Sunday morning. Temperatures will slowly climb back to the 70s for the middle of next week. This up-and-down pattern will be more common as we near spring.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather