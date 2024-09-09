Nice and fall-like for Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will get in the upper 80s Monday with plenty of sunshine and dry air hanging around. We're monitoring a tropical system that could bring small rain chances for the middle of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Nice, fall-like weather continues today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Overnight will be cool, falling into the 50s again.

A tropical system will pass to our east, bringing small rain chances for the middle of the week.

We're waking up this morning to some cool air! In fact, close to record cool air for this time of year as many of us have started in the low 50s. You can thank dry air for that. The same dry air will allow us to rebound quickly as we pop up into the upper 80s. Still, it will be a beautiful day if you have time to make it outside! As winds relax tonight, we will see lows fall into the low to mid 50s again with clear skies and light winds. Tomorrow will be equally as nice, though a little warmer.

Things change for the middle of the week. A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico south of South Padre Island is expected to organize into Tropical Storm Francine and work north and then northeast across the Gulf of Mexico. Most guidance takes it into Louisiana as a hurricane by Wednesday/Thursday. Since it's passing so far east, impacts will be minimal for us. Right now that only looks like a few showers Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid 90s this weekend, so enjoy the fall-like weather while you can!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather