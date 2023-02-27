Nice 80s Tuesday

25 WEATHER — We have started off these last couple of days in February on the nice side! The last day will be no exception with highs in the mid 80s! Get out and enjoy because things will start to change Wednesday into Thursday.

A weak disturbance will move across the area Wednesday, so we may see a few scattered showers and isolated storms. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday is the day to keep an eye on. The ingredients for severe weather will be in place, but will they all come together in our area. There are still details to work out, but the potential for stronger storms will be there during the afternoon and evening hours. We will track this closely as we head through the rest of this week.

Everything will blow on out of here Friday with breezy northwest winds and highs in the mid 60s. This will lead us to a nice weekend with upper 60s and low 70s expected Saturday and Sunday.