Next week's forecast looks hotter

25 WEATHER — A few extremely isolated showers came to the rescue for some lucky folks to cut down the heat a bit. A few square miles of Waco happened to be one of those places. As of late this afternoon, it looks like all of that activity has faded away, and I don't think we'll see any more through the evening. Tomorrow we might be able to sneak in a couple showers in the Brazos Valley. Highs will be around 97°.

Similar temperatures are expected through the rest of the week. Saturday may be able to bring a brief storm to the region, with slightly higher odds in the Brazos Valley. Ridging will become more prominent in our weather pattern next week, leading to highs in the 100s for Monday and likely part of the week thereafter. Partly cloudy skies will prevail during that time. With some optimism, we may be able to find some more rain about nine to ten days from now.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather