Next Storm Chance Arrives Thursday

25 WEATHER — We should stay pretty quiet through Wednesday. Isolated storms are possible west of our area this evening, but a lot of that will die out before getting this far east. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid 60s. Wednesday should be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday is a day to watch. We have another system that will bring scattered thunderstorms to Central Texas. A few storms could be severe with locally heavy rain. Highs will be cooler under mostly cloudy skies in the upper 70s. A few storms could linger into Friday, especially east of I-35 and into the Brazos Valley. Drier air will move in by the afternoon with highs rising into the mid 80s.

This weekend we should start to clear out and warm up. Highs will make it into the upper 80s Saturday and around 90° Sunday. More low 90s are likely as we head into next week. Pool season is almost here!