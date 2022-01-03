Next Cold Front Arrives Wednesday Into Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — The cold air mass that rolled through Saturday night is starting to modify as southerly winds take back over. This won't allow temperatures to be quite as cold tonight, but we should still make it into the upper 20s and low 30s. Tuesday looks nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

A weak frontal boundary will try to push into the area Wednesday. It will stall somewhere across Central Texas, so it still appears we will have highs in the 60s. A stronger push of cold air arrives Thursday. This will likely keep most of the area in the 40s during the day with a gusty north wind. It's back to the 20s Friday morning, but we should see the 50s Friday afternoon.

A significant warm up is expected this weekend. Highs should be in the low 70s Saturday as moisture surges back into the area. The best rain chances are expected to be east of us, but we may see a few showers around. The same can be said for Sunday with highs back in the 60s.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist