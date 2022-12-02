Next Cold Front Arrives Saturday

25 WEATHER — It was a little warmer on our Friday, but our next cold front will arrives early Saturday morning. Highs will be before sunrise in the low 60s, but we should spend most of the day Saturday in the 50s. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to a mix of clouds and sun during the afternoon hours. It will be chilly Saturday night with lows in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Next week will bring above normal temperatures and a couple of showers and isolated storms off and on all week. Highs should work back up into the low 70s Monday. Mid 70s are expected Tuesday through Friday under mostly cloudy skies. Our next cool down will come late next weekend.

Have a great weekend!