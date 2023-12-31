New year, new weather: much cooler for tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Don't let the lovely weather from this afternoon fool you. A cold front will progress through the area tonight, leading to temperatures in the 40s around midnight, plus a wind chill to deal with. Make sure you are dressed for the weather if you will be out. We'll have morning lows in the 30s tomorrow with highs only reaching the low-50s. Some clouds will be present to start the day but we'll have more sunshine for the afternoon.

Our next chance of rain is currently associated with some activity off the coast of California. This will move our way and bring us a healthy chance of rain for Tuesday evening. Some pockets of heavy rain may exist. This should be almost totally gone by Wednesday as the chilly air sticks around. Highs through the first several days of January should be in the 50s. Another chance of rain may be waiting on Friday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather