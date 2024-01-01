New Year, New Rain Chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms look likely on Tuesday following a quiet and cooler New Year's Day. A more active weather pattern takes over for the new year.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Brisk New Year's Day with highs in the 50s

Light freeze possible tonight before clouds increase by morning

Showers build tomorrow with widespread rain expected

First of three coming rain chances with a more active pattern to start the New Year.

We're waking up this morning to a bit of a chill in the air thanks to an overnight cold front. Winds will remain out of the north today behind it. Temperatures will start off in the mid 30s for most (except for the Brazos Valley where low clouds have been slow to clear) and will only reach the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Thanks to winds that will be out of the north around 15mph, we will see feel-like temperatures in the upper 40s.

Clouds will increase tonight and eventually turn into showers during the day tomorrow. Widespread rain is expected with some brief heavy rain possible. Highs will struggle to climb out of the 40s as a cold rain moves over Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Showers should clear out of the area overnight into Wednesday.

Temperatures will briefly cool with 30s for morning lows again into the middle of the week. We'll see another storm system dive down on Friday bringing more widespread rain chances. It should be quiet for the weekend but then yet another storm system dives in bringing more widespread rain chances Monday/Tuesday of next week! This one could have a little cooler air within it as well. Stay tuned!

By the time it's all said and done, there's the potential to pick up 1-3 inches of rain over the next 10 days! Great news considering we are still dealing with a drought!

Have a great Monday and a Happy New Year!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather