New year begins with cool weather

25 WEATHER — If you'll be out and about celebrating tonight, know that temperatures will be in the low-40s at midnight. Lows will drop to the mid-30s with highs tomorrow in the mid-50s. There should be plenty of sunshine once again. Some cloud cover will return on Thursday. 50s will remain with us through the rest of the week. The weekend should be a bit more on the mild side with some showers possible on Sunday.

After that, it appears that Canadian air will infiltrate the region. Some tweaking of the numbers is expected between now and then, but highs could be in the 40s from Monday through the rest of the week, perhaps as cold as the low-40s. This could also mean lows in the 20s. Whether any precipitation will be falling from the sky during that time is a bit unclear, but may wind up as plain rain anyway. We'll pass along any notable changes.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather