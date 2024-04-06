New developments in the eclipse visibility forecast

25 WEATHER — We will have extended periods of sun tomorrow with a few clouds mixing in at times. Highs should reach the low-80s. Don't let the sunshine fool you, though, because it still appears that clouds will take up the majority of the sky for Monday. Low clouds will build in from the south that morning as high clouds stream in overhead. However, new data suggests that the high cloud coverage may be less than previously thought.

If high clouds from the southwest are late to arrive, that would just leave us with low clouds to deal with, and I still think we will still get some breaks in those clouds. Remember, the skies will be cloudy for the most part, but a few patches of clearing should exist. This gives us about a 30% chance to see the eclipse totality with good visibility. Some will get lucky, others will not.

I'm not going to remove the mention of high clouds from the forecast altogether but it is interesting to see some new data go in that direction. We'll watch it closely. After the eclipse, we will turn our attention to some storms that afternoon and evening, mainly east of I-35. These storms, if they can avoid turning into a mess of clusters, will have the potential to produce hail, damaging winds and a tornado or two. Don't let your guard down as post-eclipse festivities take place.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather