Near-record warmth to start February

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon with sunny skies and southwest breezes. Expect near-record heat to continue through the work-week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon.

Expect near-record heat to continue through the work week.

Tracking a cool-down for next week.

Good Morning! We're waking up to some very muggy air with temperatures in the 50s and southerly winds. That's drawing up Gulf moisture, but will eventually shift southwest to bring in drier air. Once that all mixes, afternoon temperatures will climb closer to 80. We should stay short of a record, but won't be far away from it.

Expect above normal conditions to continue all work week with highs near 80. That will put us near records each day this week. Next week, we will see a big pattern shift bringing highs in the 40s and 50s with cloudy skies and rain chances working in.

Enjoy this nice weather this work week, be sure to get outside!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather