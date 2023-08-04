Near Record Highs This Weekend

25 WEATHER — Our heat dome is here to stay, likely into next week! We will flirt with record highs this weekend. We are forecasting 105° officially both Saturday and Sunday. The record highs is 106° Saturday and 105° Sunday, both set in the summer of 2011. Make sure you stay safe in the heat if you will be outdoors this weekend.

Next week we can expect more 100s each day. There is a slight chance for a couple of isolated storms Monday evening for areas north of Waco. Other than that, it looks dry with our high fire danger continuing!

Have a great weekend and stay cool!