Near Record Highs

ENTER DATELINE — It's hot, and it will stay hot through the weekend! We could be touching some records, especially Thursday and Friday. Highs will be pushing close to 100° Wednesday, and possibly as high as 101° Thursday. More upper 90s are likely Friday into the weekend, so keep those t-shirts and shorts out even though we start the fall season Thursday evening.

A cold front should help bring temperatures down a bit as we head into next week. There is a slight chance of storms with the front late Sunday, but that chance is only 20%. It will be dry next week, but highs will be closer to 90° with lows in the 60s.