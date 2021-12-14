Near Record High Wednesday

Our spring-like pattern will continue for the rest of the week. Tonight will be mild with lows in the mid 60s. There will be drizzle and fog from time to time, but the chance of measurable rain is low. Wednesday will be windy with gusty south winds of 20-30mph. This will help roll temperatures up to near 80° Wednesday afternoon. The record highs Wednesday is 81° (1995).

Thursday and Friday both look warmer than average with highs near 80° again Thursday and in the upper 70s Friday. There could be a couple of showers and storms around, but the main action will hold off until Friday night and Saturday morning.

A cold front is slated to move through Central Texas early Saturday. This will bring a decent chance of scattered showers and storms to the area. The severe weather threat is low at this time. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 60s around sunrise, then we will fall through the 50s for the rest of the day as our rain chances taper off. Sunday should be drier with a little sun and highs in the mid 50s.

Looking out toward Christmas...it appears we will be on the warm side of things, so it's a no go on a white Christmas unless things change drastically.

Matt Hines

First Alert 25 Chief Meteorologist