118 Year Old Record Could Be Broken Wednesday

25 WEATHER — January usually means winter, but not here in Central Texas! We are expected to see more near record highs Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will cool things back down Thursday into the weekend.

Get ready for another day of possible record warmth! Thursday will start off nice in the low 50s. We should quickly warm throughout the day as south and southwest winds help to warm us up. Highs are expected to make it into the low to mid 80s. 84° is the record high, and it will be close! That record as been on the books since 1905, so that is 118 years. No matter what, it will be very warm!

A cold front will scoot through the area Wednesday night into Thursday. It will cool down quite a bit behind the front, but it basically will get us back closer to normal. Highs will be in the low 60s Thursday and Friday. Lows will work back down into the 30s.

The weekend is looking nice! Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday. No rain is expected, so outdoor plans should be a go.