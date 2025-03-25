Near-record heat Tuesday with isolated storm chance

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s today, potentially tying or breaking a record high. An isolated storm will be possible in the lates afternoon and evening hours.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Near-record heat possible today.

An isolated storm will be possible in the afternoon and evening with a low severe threat.

Better storm chances arrive Thursday and Friday.

Looking quiet for the weekend

Good morning! We're waking up to a little bit more humidity this morning as lows have only fallen into the 50s and 60s. Despite the higher humidity, we will still see dry air mix into the atmosphere allowing temperatures to shoot up this afternoon. A near 100 year old record may fall this afternoon as highs will climb into the low 90s. (The record is 91 from 1928) That may be enough to trigger an isolated storm in the late afternoon and evening. While the severe threat is low, if one can get going, the potential is there for gusty winds.

Tomorrow, cloud cover increases and so does humidity as winds turn a bit more breezy out of the south. Once again, some isolated showers or storms will be possible, though coverage will be low.

Thursday and Friday will bring our best chance of storms, though questions remain around rain coverage and amounts. The bulk of the system will pass to our south, bringing the heaviest rain along the Texas coast. Totals there could near 4 inches, but if that happens, we will be cutoff from the deepest Gulf moisture. That may limit rain amounts in Central Texas closer to the 1 inch amount. If the system struggles to develop, we could see higher amounts here locally. Either way, this will bring the best rain chances we have seen in quite a while!

This weekend looks quiet with highs in the 80s!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather