Near-record heat Thursday, staying warm through the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the lower 80s this afternoon, which will threaten a record high from 1911. Warm temperatures will hang into the weekend before a cool-down next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Fog will be around in spots this morning, giving way to sunshine in the afternoon.

Near-record highs will be possible this afternoon.

Temperatures will hover in the 80s into Saturday.

Cold front arrives Sunday bringing cooler air next week.

Good morning! We're waking up to some mugginess and temperatures in the 60s. Some patchy fog is around too, but that should burn off to a mainly sunny day with highs in the low 80s.

Expect similar conditions for Friday, but it will be warmer Saturday as highs climb into the mid 80s. It's possible some western portions of Central Texas will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

A cold front is expected to arrive Sunday, but struggle to push all the way through Central Texas. That will lead to a few showers, with highs in the 60s in Central Texas, but upper 70s in the Brazos Valley. Next week looks cooler, with highs in the 50s. Since the front will be nearby, we will see rain chances off and on through the first part of the week. It's looking like we will clear most of that out by Valentine's Day!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

