Near Record-Heat Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following last night's severe weather in Central Texas, things will be quieter today. A dry line will move closer to I-35 later this afternoon which will shoot temperatures into the low 90s. We may threaten the record high of 93 from 1989. South breezes will turn southwest this afternoon at 15-20mph.

Later this evening, as the dry line retreats to the west, an isolated storm may pop up. If one is able to form and maintain itself, it will have the potential to produce large hail and high winds. Evening plans may have to be monitored.

Tomorrow, an isolated storm is still possible, though the ingredients don't look as set in stone. Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

A cold front arrive Wednesday bringing the chance for more scattered storms and temperatures to fall into the 70s. Moisture will surge over it Thursday and Friday leading to more widespread showers and storms. The good news is the severe threat looks very low, so this should be beneficial rains! Highs will hover in the 60s to round out the week.

For now, Easter Sunday looks dry! Fingers crossed!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather