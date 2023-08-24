Watch Now
Near Record Heat Into The Weekend

Isolated Storms Possible Friday
Posted at 3:05 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 16:05:17-04

ENTER DATELINE — Very hot weather is expected Friday into the weekend. Highs should be around 107° Friday, 106° Saturday, and 105° Sunday. A couple of isolated storms are possible Friday and Sunday afternoons, but rain chances are only 20%.

A weak cold front will work its way into Central Texas late Monday. This may bring us a slightly better chance of scattered showers and storms if everything times out just right. It will still be hot with highs around 103°. The front will push south ending our slight rain chances Tuesday, but highs should be closer to 100°...maybe even the upper 90s!

