Near-Record Heat Continues Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another day of near-record heat across Central Texas. High pressure will continue to keep things dry and hot as highs will climb near the triple digit mark this afternoon with southeast breezes.

The near-record heat will hang on through the work week with high temperatures challenging record highs in the afternoon in the triple digits. This weekend, a cold front is set to arrive Sunday into Monday that will bring a small chance of showers and storms. Behind the front, drier air will lead to a more fall-like feel with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.

One thing to keep an eye on for next week is a disturbance moving into the Caribbean sea. Conditions are expected to become more favorable for this to strengthen into a tropical system next week. Right now it's very early, but it will be something to monitor. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather