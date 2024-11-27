Watch Now
Near-Record heat ahead of a Thanksgiving cold front

Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. A cold front will come in overnight bringing a cooler thanksgiving.
CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. A cold front will come in overnight bringing a cooler thanksgiving.

THE BREAKDOWN:

  • Near-record highs this afternoon.
  • Cold front arrives overnight.
  • Cooler for holiday and into the weekend

We're waking up to a more humid morning thanks to south winds overnight. The wind and damp feeling may make you want a jacket, but you'll be getting rid of it this afternoon as highs climb into the low to mid 80s. It won't last, because a cold front will move through overnight into Thanksgiving morning dropping temperatures to the 40s by morning. With stubborn cloud cover, we will only see highs climb into the mid 50s.
A few light freezes will be possible in the morning hours Friday and Saturday before a slight warm-up. Highs for the weekend will be in the 60s before another front works in bringing 50s and potentially some rain showers early next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
