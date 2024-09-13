25 WEATHER — This weekend will feel more like summer compared to last weekend when we saw some nice pre-fall weather. It looks like summer is taking hold again, and it won't give up through at least next week. This weekend looks like great pool weather with highs near 100° Saturday and in the upper 90s Sunday. There is a slight chance of a storm or two Sunday and Monday, but anything that develops should be isolated.

Next week, we will continue with above normal temperatures. Highs should make it into the mid 90s each day with lows in the low 70s. It doesn't look like much will change for the foreseeable future.

Have a great weekend!