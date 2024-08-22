25 WEATHER — Guess what? It's still hot! We will likely have another day near 100° Friday with plenty of humidity. That means heat index values will be in the 105-109° range once again Friday afternoon. We should see a few more clouds in the area, so it could be a degree or two cooler than the past couple of days. There even could be a few isolated storms in the Brazos Valley.

The weekend bring more heat, but hopefully highs will stay below 100°. It will still be plenty hot with highs around 98° under partly cloudy skies.

Next week should be a little more bearable with highs cooling into the mid 90s. It will be a little more humid, so heat index values will still be over 100°. A few isolated storms are possible for most of next week, but those rain chances are only 20% at this time.