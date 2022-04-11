Multiple Storm Chances to Kick Off the Work Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some showers were able to pop up yesterday evening bringing some light rain and some thunder to parts of Central Texas. If you missed out, don't worry, there are more storm chances on the way to kick off the work week.

The first of those chances arrives today, as an isolated storm will be possible this afternoon, generally west of I-35. Many will miss out, and its possible we don't see anything at all, because of a strong cap in place over the atmosphere. However, if anything is able to break through late this afternoon and evening, it will have plenty of energy to turn severe with the main threat being baseball size hail. We'll monitor through the afternoon. Otherwise, expect a warm, humid, and breezy day with highs getting into the upper 80s and south breezes around 15-20mph.

A chance of showers and storms will be in place in the afternoon and evening again on Tuesday. I think that will be our better chance of storms as we will have a decently strong disturbance working over in the mid levels of the atmosphere. Expect showers and storms to fire up on the dry line in the afternoon. Once again, the biggest threat will be large hail, but an isolated tornado and damaging winds will also be possible as they try to work east across the area. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s with south breezes again.

A few storms will be possible as a cold front rolls across the area early on Wednesday, and then things look to dry out before a few small rain chances work in for Easter weekend.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather