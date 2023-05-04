Multiple storm chances on the way in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today begins a more active weather pattern here in Central Texas.

The Dry Line will flirt back and forth with us sparking storms in the afternoon that could roll towards the I-35 corridor in the evening.

Not everyone will see rain, but chances will be around through next week. Some storms could be strong to severe as well with gusty winds and large hail.

Thursday will start off dry, but humid.

By late afternoon, we'll monitor for storms to pop near the dry line to our west. Those storms will try to work east. If they stay isolated, they will carry a large hail threat and will likely approach I-35 in a weakening state. If storms are able to coalesce into a complex, wind will become the main threat, and storms will likely make it further east towards the I-35 corridor. This will be a quickly evolving threat, so we may not be able to nail down the timing until this afternoon.

Each day this chance sets up will be a similar situation. It will be important to stay tuned through the day for updates. We'll keep you advised.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather