Muggy With A Few Storms

ENTER DATELINE — We will slowly be heating back up into the 90s over the next few days. A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday through Friday during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances are only 20-30%, so most of us probably won't see much. Highs around 90° Wednesday should climb to about 93° by Friday afternoon.

The weekend may bring a couple of isolated storms, but most areas look dry. Highs will be in the mid 90s both days. With the humidity of course, it will feel like it's closer to 100°.

Next week looks steamy with highs mainly in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday may bring another decent chance for a few scattered showers and storms. This is still a ways off, so we will be tracking that rain potential closely!